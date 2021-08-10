Play video

A Croydon firefighter has spoken of the danger and 'punishing' conditions she faces helping to tackle Greek wildfires.

Tracy Doyle is one of four London firefighters sent to Greece as part of an international search and rescue team.

She told ITV News she and her colleagues had watched as fires jumped across roads without warning.

"We've actually seen fires jump from one side of the road to the other, literally without a moment's notice," said Tracy Doyle.

"We have spotters everywhere looking for smoke. We're listening to wind change, you're seeing the difference in the trees, you'll hear the bird stop singing, all the wildlife completely disappears and before you know it, there's a fire straight in front of you," she added.

Massive forest fire burns in Greece

The intense fires which have swept through parts of the Greek mainland and the island of Evia are a new challenge for London firefighters more used to being sent to earthquakes and tsunamis.

"We have a team on standby all the time to respond to emergencies overseas, so it seemed an easy and natural fit to send people out at short notice," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner David O'Neill from London Fire Brigade.

"The London fire team has never faced anything on this scale before. This is unique to us," he added.

The Londoners, who could spend up to 10 days in Greece, are helping local fire crews in the Arcadia region of the Peloponnese.

Tracy added: "The conditions here in Greece are punishing. It gets hotter and hotter throughout the day. We're struggling to find shade at times. The heat is so intense. When you're working you have to remember to replenish your salt, your food, water intake because you can literally fatigue at a moment's notice."