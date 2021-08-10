A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in hospital nine days after he was found stabbed in a north London park.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was discovered with stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground in Tottenham, Haringey, at around 2.15pm on August 1.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday, the force said.

His family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police said a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on August 5 was taken to hospital for treatment unrelated to the incident and later returned to custody. He has since been released on bail.

A second 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on August 7 has also been released on bail.

Detective chief inspector Neil Rawlinson, from the Met’s Specialist Crime and who is leading the investigation, said: “We are making progress with our enquiries but we know there are people who witnessed this attack or who have details about what happened and have not yet spoken to us.

“This stabbing happened in the middle of the afternoon when the area would have been busy.

“We urge anyone who was there at the time to come forward and make contact with our team or speak to Crimestoppers completely anonymously.”

Chief superintendent Treena Fleming, commander for policing in Haringey and Enfield, said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear that another young man has lost his life and our thoughts remain with him, his family and his friends at this time.

“We are committed to getting justice for all of them but we need the help of our communities to do so – any piece of information, no matter how small, could be the breakthrough that detectives need.

“I know that this incident will cause significant alarm across Haringey and further afield and I want to reassure people that we have a dedicated team working around the clock to find out who is responsible for this murder.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s number one priority and we continue to do all we can, alongside our partners, to help keep young people safe.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting Op Tarbek or phone the dedicated incident room on 020 8358 0200.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.