One person has died and two others have been injured after a crash involving two buses at London's Victoria Station.

A singled decker 507 bus appeared to have crashed into the back of another at 8:25am in front of a station busy with commuters.

The victim is understood to be a pedestrian and one of the injured was a bus driver.

Emergency crews worked behind hastily erected screens to try to save the victim. Later police officers could be seen examining the buses and photographing the scene.

The bus station in Terminus Place has been cordoned off.

Met Police said in a statement:

"Police were called at 08:25hrs on Tuesday, 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.

"Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid. One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 09:00hrs. Her next of kin have yet to be informed.

"Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries."