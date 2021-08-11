40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake up for sale

A slice of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding cake is up for sale – 40 years after Charles and Diana tied the knot.

The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes features a sugared onlay of the Royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver.

It was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film.

The tin containing the slice of royal cake Credit: Dominic Winter Auctioneers

She kept it in an old floral cake tin and taped a handmade label to the lid, reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

Mrs Smith’s family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it has come up for auction once again, coinciding with the Waleses’ 40th wedding anniversary.

Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers said: “It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it.”

It is expected to fetch between £300 and £500 when it goes under the hammer along with an order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme.

An order of service, ceremonial details and a royal wedding breakfast programme Credit: Dominic Winter Auctioneers

The cake will feature in Dominic Winter’s Books, Maps, Prints, Documents, Ephemera Auction on August 11.

Charles and Diana’s wedding was watched by a worldwide TV audience of more than 750 million.

The newlyweds kissed on the Buckingham Palace balcony – a departure from royal protocol.

The newly married Prince and Princess of Wales kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in 1981

The princess’s Emanuel silk taffeta wedding gown featured billowing sleeves and a 25ft sequin-encrusted train – the longest in royal history.

The famous bridal dress is now on show for the first time in 25 years at Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex agreed to lend their mother’s gown to Historic Royal Palaces.

It forms the showcase piece in HRP’s temporary Royal Style In The Making exhibition, which runs until January 2 2022.