Plans scrapped for 190 flats on UK's only surviving Latin Quarter

Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Sam Holder

It's the only surviving Latin quarter in the country and it has taken took a big step forward to remaining just that.

The Seven Sisters Indoor Market in Tottenham was due to be demolished and replaced with 190 'build to rent' flats.

But after a 15 year campaign, the developer has confirmed it is axing its plans.

ITV News London spent the day with stall owners and members of the Latin American community who say they're relieved - but the fight isn't over just yet.