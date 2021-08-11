Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

Far from the grasslands of Africa, a pride of lions has found home in London's urban jungle. Sculptures of the animals are dotted through the streets of the capital, as well as in seven other locations around the world as part of the Tusk Lion Trail.

Each one was designed and decorated by an artist or a celebrity - with the aim of raising awareness about threats to lions in the wild.

Rolling Stone, Ronnie Wood, has supported the charity since the early 90s and says designing his was particularly special.