GCSE results 2021: More top grades in London than anywhere else in England

Students achieved more top GCSE grades in London than anywhere else in England. The percentage of entries awarded the top grades of 7/A or above was 34.5%, up from 31.4% the previous year. The figure nationally for England was 28.5%, up from 25.9% the year before.

Hundreds of thousands of students are receiving their results on Thursday morning, with results determined by teachers.

The replacement system uses teachers' judgements for grading, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “These results show a small increase in top grades compared to last year, but a more pronounced difference in the distribution of grades compared to 2019, when public exams were last held.

“It is important to emphasise that the system of teacher assessment under which these pupils have been assessed is different from public exams and is therefore not directly comparable."

The regional breakdown of GCSE results for England is:

North-east England 24.5% (up from 22.0% in 2020)

North-west England 25.9% (23.5%)

Yorkshire & the Humber 24.4% (22.3%)

West Midlands 25.3% (23.0%)

East Midlands 25.1% (23.0%)

Eastern England 28.5% (25.9%)

South-west England 29.1% (26.1%)

South-east England 31.9% (29.0%)

London 34.5% (31.4%)

England 28.5% (up from 25.9%)