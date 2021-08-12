London bus crash: Victim named as 'thoughtful soul' Melissa Burr

A woman killed in a fatal bus crash at London's Victoria station has been named as Melissa Burr.

The 32-year-old from Rainham in Kent died after a single-decker bus crashed into the back of another during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

Melissa was remembered by her family as a "thoughtful soul".

In a statement they added: "We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives. Melissa was a kind and thoughtful soul, had a quirky charm with such a bright future ahead of her.

"As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father."

Scene of Tuesday's crash at London Victoria

Several people were also injured in the crash and two were treated in hospital. Both buses were single-decker vehicles serving route 507.

The rear bus had a smashed windscreen while the one in front had a crumpled rear bumper.

Melissa's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Chris May of Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This tragic incident claimed the life of a young woman and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

"We are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am very keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police. If you have information please don’t hesitate to get in touch."

The scene at Victoria bus station, central London

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness lines on 0208 543 5157, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1450/10AUG.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.