Young climber encourages others from ethnic minority backgrounds to start sport

If you enjoy the sport of climbing then obstacles are there merely to be overcome. But while rocks are one thing, attitudes are another. When Hannah Zia started as a child she realised nobody else on the wall looked like her and her mum wearing a full-length hijab stood out more than most. Fast forward a few years and Hannah is still an avid climber and keen to encourage others to take part.