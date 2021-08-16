CCTV appeal after bag snatched from woman, 80, on a north London street

An 80-year-old woman had her handbag snatched while walking along a busy London street in the middle of the day.

The victim tried to hold on to the bag which contained items of sentimental value after being approached by a man on Brondesbury Road.

The strap broke and the suspect fled towards Christchurch Avenue where he was picked up in a blue car.

Detectives have released images of three men captured inside two shops in Church Road where the victim’s bank cards were used.

Detective Constable Goran Divkovic, from the local policing team in Brent, said: “This was a cowardly crime committed against an innocent woman who was going about her day.

“Although she didn't suffer any serious injuries, the effects of being a victim of robbery run far deeper than a loss of cash or personal belongings, which in this case, included items of deep sentimental value.

"I urge anyone who can name these men to contact police without delay.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 391/30May. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.