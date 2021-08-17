Play video

Cherie Blair spelt out the grim reality of life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan and said women would likely be "forced behind closed doors".

Speaking to ITV News London Mrs Blair said she felt angry that women would no longer be treated as equals after the fall of the Afghan government.

Cherie Blair visited Afghanistan several times and worked with the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh which teaches helps empower graduates.

"Many of our graduates have gone back and worked with the government in Afghanistan, delivering services and improving their country," Mrs Blair said.

"Anything that doesn't allow women to reach their potential is hugely damaging to a community, to a country and to the world.

"And if you ask where the danger places are in the world, look around and see how they treat their women, because often women are the 'canaries in the mine'," she added.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul Credit: AP

The barrister and former Prime Minister's wife said Britain should do all it can to protect Afghan women through diplomacy.

"And of course, we have to honour our commitments to those people in Afghanistan who've been particularly associated with our soldiers, with our diplomats, and to work closely with our people, our aid workers," she said.

Close to 100,000 people have signed an online petition to help protect the freedom and safety of Afghan women and girls.

The petition to the UK government from organiser Sophie Walker calls for:

An immediate international refugee plan

An accelerated asylum plan for Afghan women and girls most at risk and to extend asylum provisions to allow families to come to the UK

The right of women in Afghanistan to move freely and safely and to continue to study and to work without restrictions or fear of reprisals

The right of women in Afghanistan to have access to healthcare

The right of women in Afghanistan to participate in politics, law, NGO work without threat or harm

The presence of international observers and aid to support the most vulnerable

Boris Johnson is preparing to announce a "new and bespoke resettlement scheme" for Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, Downing Street has said.

The move could see the UK government act on calls from campaigners to international leaders for a response to the refugee crisis - which is likely to follow the Taliban’s takeover.

ITV News understands it will be similar to the scheme which brought up to 20,000 Syrian refugees to the UK during the country's decade-long civil war.