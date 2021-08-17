Families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan 'hit hard' as Taliban takes control

Play video

For families in the UK there is the agony of seeing the country their children died for or were scarred by returning to Taliban rule as if the last twenty years of sacrifice in Afghanistan didn't happen. Lieutenant Mark Evison was a platoon commander in Helmand Province. He was shot leading his men to safety. His mother told ITV News London she had only just got used to Mark not being here, and seeing the footage from Afghanistan has brought the raw pain back.