How to make transport in London accessible to everyone?

Soon we will be marvelling at athletes competing in the Paralympics. But for many people with disabilities some of the greatest challenges are not in the pool or on the track they are just trying to navigate everyday life in London.

Despite some progress on disabled access campaigners say much more needs to be done.

When it comes to trains and stations around London, they believe there is an opportunity now to make travelling easier for all.