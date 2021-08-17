Man found with fatal head injury in cemetery park in east London

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with a fatal head injury in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park early on Monday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place soon while police are working to inform his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said detectives are looking for whoever is responsible and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “The discovery of a body in these circumstances will understandably cause concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure them that an investigation is already under way, led by specialist homicide detectives.

“We are determined to find out what happened and to identify the person or people responsible.

“At this early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to what has caused this fatal head injury.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, either this morning or last night, to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be extremely important to our investigation.”

Superintendent Daniel Rutland, from the central east command unit, which covers Tower Hamlets, said: “Local officers will also be in and around the area in the coming days.

“If you have concerns or have information that could assist this investigation then please speak to one of these officers or call police.”

No arrests have been made as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 1277/16.