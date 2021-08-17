Men try to flee wild bird meet at London pub during police and RSPCA raid

Play video

A group of wild bird enthusiasts tried to flee a pub in east London during a raid by police and the RSPCA.

Investigators were tipped off about the meeting at The Bell pub in Leytonstone to trade illegally in wild birds.

Three homes were searched at the same time and a collection of almost 200 wild birds was found at a property in Essex.

More than 270 birds were seized from the four separate warrants, one of the biggest ever seizures of captive wild birds in the UK, investigators said.

Birds found at an property in Southend, Essex Credit: RSPCA

"When we went into the pub we found a large group of men had congregated inside and outside in the beer garden, many carrying small bird cages," said an RSPCA officer.

"We discovered 40 cages of wild birds including goldfinches, linnets and a siskin, as well as 27 canaries and mules (or crossbred birds).

"We also executed warrants at three private addresses where we found a number of wild birds being kept illegally.

"At one home, we discovered 190 wild birds being kept in cages, including 165 goldfinches," they added.

The footage was released as the last of 17 men prosecuted for their involvement in the wild bird trade was sentenced following a two-year investigation by the RSPCA.

The animal charity said trapping and trading wild birds was a long-term problem.

"Taking a wild bird from its natural habitat and shutting it in a tiny cage is cruel. These birds can suffer immeasurably, not only physically but also mentally, and they often die shortly after being captured," said the RSPCA's Will Mitchell.

The birds were taken into care by the RSPCA - with more than 150 going to the charity’s Mallydams Wildlife Centre, in East Sussex, where staff rehabilitated and released them.