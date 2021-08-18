£40,000 of jewellery taken during Surrey break-in

Jewellery valued at £40,000 has been stolen from a house in Surrey after a burglar broke in through the back door.

Items were taken from the property in Wrayfield Road in Cheam while people living there were away.

PC Luca Giannotta, from the local policing team said: "While these items are of significant monetary value, they also have a great sentimental value to the victims, who are desperate for the items to be returned.

"I'm asking anyone in the area who has been offered the opportunity to buy such jewellery to contact police immediately."

The gold jewellery was taken between 1pm and 9:45pm on Wednesday, 11 August.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7696/11Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.