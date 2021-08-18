Play video

More than 43,000 people have been arrested for domestic abuse by police in London over the past year, including domestic violence, stalking and child sexual abuse.

Between August last year and July 2021, Met officers issued 1,404 domestic violence protection orders, just over 71% more than the previous year.

Domestic abuse offences increased by around 3.3% among those living with each other during the coronavirus lockdown, the force said.

A survivor of domestic abuse, named only as 'Emma', feared she would die after being beaten and controlled by her former partner over 10 years.

'Emma' said her partner was “jealous by nature” and would control where she was going and who she was with.

Speaking to reporter Ria Chatterjee she described how one night she got a text from an unknown number which led to the worst attack yet.

'Emma' speaking to reporter Ria Chatterjee

"I was punched, kicked, hit, stamped on, bitten and hit around the head numerous times with a frying pan. I felt like I was going to die that night.

"I begged him to stop before he went too far. He left about an hour of so after this attack and I remember thinking I had to go to work on Monday and had to protect myself as far as possible to prevent bruising.

"That night, something clicked in me, I can't have this continue any more. So when he left that's when the decision came to dial 999," 'Emma' said.

"I'm a strong person normally and for ten years I'd been this weak individual, literally beaten down physically and mentally."

Her former partner was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to GBH and actual bodily harm in 2017.