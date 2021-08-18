Easing of Covid rules leads to surge in car and Tube use

Car use and London Underground passenger numbers reached pandemic highs after the latest easing in coronavirus rules, new figures show.

The number of cars on Britain’s roads was at 96% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, according to Department for Transport data.

That has only been matched on that day of the week during the coronavirus crisis on June 1.

Passenger numbers on the London Underground reached 47% of pre-virus levels on Monday, beating the previous pandemic high for a Monday of 44% set on June 1.

A man in a face mask boards an underground train

The requirement for people to isolate if they come into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus was dropped for fully vaccinated people in England on Monday.

RAC head of road policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The further easing of Covid restrictions, combined with the summer holidays being in full swing, has led to traffic volumes getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Government data for last weekend shows car traffic exceeded levels last seen in February 2020 as drivers shun complicated rules on foreign travel and take to the roads for their summer breaks and day trips.