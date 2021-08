Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Rags Martel

The symptoms we normally associate with Parkinson's disease, the tremors and stiffness, make the illness seem incompatible with being an artist. But Paul Nicholls from Essex has not only developed his passion for drawing but says it actually helps with his symptoms and now his creations will be showcased at a special exhibition at the Oxo Gallery on London's Southbank.