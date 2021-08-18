Londoners could be hit with 4.8% fare rise - largest in a decade

Londoners could be hit with a 4.8% fare rise next year, the largest in a decade. Public transport fares in the capital will be hiked under the terms of the UK Government’s bailout of Transport for London.

The terms state that July’s Retail Prices Index measure of inflation plus one percentage point must be used.

Rail fares are usually increased every January, but the coronavirus pandemic meant this year’s increase was delayed until March 1.

A spokesman for the UK Government’s Department for Transport said: “No decision has been made on national rail fares.

“The Government is considering a variety of options and we will announce our decision in due course.”

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, called for fares to be frozen to reduce carbon emissions and encourage commuters to return to towns and cities.

He said: “In the face of a climate emergency, the Government should be doing everything it can to encourage people to choose low-carbon public transport by making it the cheapest option, not hiking rail fares.”