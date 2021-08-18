Play video

Harry Hill, Bill Bailey and Eddie Izzard remembered Sean Lock as the 'comedian's comedian' who inspired many to follow in his comedy footsteps.

The trio spoke to ITV News London after Sean Lock's agent announced on Wednesday the 58-year-old had died from cancer.

He was remembered as a smart, funny, fearless performer who had huge impact on the comedy circuit.

"We grew up together on the circuit, I remember seeing him and thinking this guy is something special I was in awe of him in a way," Harry Hill told ITV News London.

"He was fearless, that's what all us comics liked about him - often called the comedian's comedian which he liked.

"He reminded us of why we got into this in the first place.

"He had a huge talent and very original mind, a way of thinking and that's what we've lost - a one off," Hill added.

Born in Woking, Surrey, Lock left school in the early 1980s and started working on building sites.

In 2000, he won the gong for the best live stand-up at the British Comedy Awards.

Those who worked along side him said he loved working and wouldn't let cancer get in the way.

"He carried on working [after his diagnosis] and enjoyed the work. He just carried on," Harry Hill said

"You wouldn't have known he was ill. It's partly why people didn't catch on he was unwell. And everyone who knew him respected him too much and wanted to keep quiet about it.

"He didn't want people to take pity on him.

"His comedy was unusual and original and it was packed full of odd ideas. You can see a comedian every night of the week but there are very few you can come away from seeing and think 'Wow!' I wouldn't have seen that anywhere else.

"That's what he brought to it and why all us comics loved him so much," Hill added.

Lock was known for his surreal content and deadpan style.

One of his first professional TV appearances was in 1993, alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their signature TV show Newman And Baddiel In Pieces.

He script-edited 1998 BBC Two series Is It Bill Bailey? and had his own show on BBC Radio 4 called 15 Minutes Of Misery, which was later expanded into 15 Storeys High.

"He had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and it was at the time quite a blow, particularly when it was quite advanced," Bill Bailey said.

"We've tried to make the most of the last few years. We spent a lot of time together and went on trips together. And he's continued to work.

"He's amazingly courageous and tough individual who was mentally strong throughout the whole time.

"I'm just grateful for the time we have had together.

"A lot of comics are talking about the fact that he inspired them to become comedians. He was the one that gave them the strength and courage to carry on as comedians - it's a tough business.

"He was fearless and determined and that's what gave them strength," Bailey added.

In 2005 Lock became a regular team captain on the panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, a role he held for 18 series.

Between 2006 and 2007 he hosted Channel 4 series TV Heaven, Telly Hell, in which he invited celebrities to share their own selection of TV’s triumphs and tragedies.

Guests included Alan Davies, Johnny Vaughan, David Mitchell, Bill Bailey, Johnny Vegas and Nick Hancock.

Lock also appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News for You, QI and They Think It’s All Over.

"If you're the comedian's comedian you've got to be making the other comedian's laugh. And he would do that time and time again," said Eddie Izzard.

"He left this amazing legacy of beautiful, surreal, crazy, humour that people can watch and laugh at."

Sean Lock is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff, with whom he had two daughters and one son.