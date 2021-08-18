Play video

It is not the most conventional way to train for a long distance swim, but during lockdown a woman from Surrey had to think outside the box.

Lucy Ashdown Parkes dunked herself in a wheelie bin full of ice at the bottom of her garden every day to prepare herself for the ice cold waters.

She has now completed the swim from Northern Ireland to Scotland, only the 34th woman to ever do so.