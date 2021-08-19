Burglar who left behind balaclava is jailed for more than five years

A burglar tracked down by police after he left his balaclava at a crime scene has been jailed for more than five years.

Paul Anthony Nielson, 54, ransacked rooms at a property in Mitcham, south London and stole cash, jewellery and electronic equipment.

When the property's owner returned they found the front door blocked by a cupboard and a balaclava in one of the rooms. Neilson was identified as the suspect when his DNA was found on it.

He didn't deny the balaclava was his, but claimed he had lost it or that it had been stolen, suggesting someone else had used it to carry out the burglary.

Jailed: Paul Anthony Nielson Credit: Met Police

Detective Constable David Picken, who investigated the case, said: “To break into someone’s home and steal their belongings is a despicable crime. The effects of knowing that an intruder has been in your private space, where you should feel safe, can be long lasting and incredibly damaging.

“Thankfully, Neilson’s own carelessness has resulted in him being apprehended and imprisoned where he cannot invade the private space and possessions of law abiding members of the public for some time to come.”

Anyone who is offered stolen goods for sale, or who has information about crime, should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.