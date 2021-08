Play video

A teacher from east London started his run on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with one objective - to make sure he did well enough that his students wouldn't mock him.

£125,000 later and it's fair to say they are pretty impressed with Jerome Singh. ITV News London went to meet him and set him one last challenge - can he answer the questions set by his pupils?