Extinction Rebellion to target London in 'next phase' of demonstrations

Extinction Rebellion has set its sights on London to begin the next phase of demonstrations and protests.

The environmental movement said "next phase of rebellion" would begin on Monday to highlight what the group called "the age of denialism".

"We'll be targeting the City of London because it's time people understand the real contributions of the UK to this crisis," said Tim Crosland from Extinction Rebellion.

"I think what we're seeing is more and more the age of denialism... The government propaganda is to tell us the government is leading the way, that the UK is a climate leader and it's everybody else who is the problem. It's just not true, it's propaganda," he added.

Demonstrators walk through the City of London, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in 2020

In a statement on its website, Extinction Rebellion said it will "not be pre-liaising actions" with police for any of the London-based actions that will be part of its "Impossible Rebellion" this month "unless insisted upon by the action team".

The climate demonstration is due to last for two weeks from August 23 and is similar to previous protests in central London in September 2019.

"We're not going to go in to precise details of exactly what's going to be happening but there are two key parts of it; holding crisis talks, crisis talks our government should be holding," Mr Crosland said.

"We'll invite people from across the community, across the country to come and talk about what is happening now and what we're going to do about it," he added.

Speaking earlier this month Met Police chief Cressida Dick said she would give a “firm” but “fair” response to “extremely frustrating” plans for further protests.

Cressida Dick

She told LBC Radio: “Many people may be very interested in the cause; I don’t think London supports hugely disruptive protests which cause people not to be able to go around their normal business at all.

“And the fact that they’ve chosen to do it over the August bank holiday, which for us is always our peak weekend of the year, is extremely frustrating, frankly.”

Dame Cressida said police previously took pre-emptive action over the group’s last protest activity, including removing “a huge amount of materials” from a warehouse which were likely to be used “to form constructions that would be very difficult to take down” and stopping people putting manure on a road and causing damage.

“Whoever turns up next time, they will be met with a fair, lawful – and we have to stick within the law – but firm, and where we possibly can be, pre-emptive response,” she added.