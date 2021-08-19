How double amputee racing driver Billy Monger is learning to run again

Play video

Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's full interview with Billy Monger

Double amputee racing driver Billy Monger is learning to run again alongside ParalympicsGB athletes in a new documentary.

Monger, 22, who lost both legs in a racing accident four years ago trained under the guidance of sprint runner Jonnie Peacock.

"To be at a Paralympic level in any sport requires so much hard work and dedication," Monger told ITV News London.

"A lot of people after my accident mentioned I should look at the Paralympics like it was an easy way out - for me when you're a Paralympic athlete or an Olympian you want it to be the best of the best and what I saw was these guys train and dedicate themselves to be the best of the best," he added.

Play video

Fore more information about 'Billy Monger: Changing Gear', click here