How double amputee racing driver Billy Monger is learning to run again
Double amputee racing driver Billy Monger is learning to run again alongside ParalympicsGB athletes in a new documentary.
Monger, 22, who lost both legs in a racing accident four years ago trained under the guidance of sprint runner Jonnie Peacock.
"To be at a Paralympic level in any sport requires so much hard work and dedication," Monger told ITV News London.
"A lot of people after my accident mentioned I should look at the Paralympics like it was an easy way out - for me when you're a Paralympic athlete or an Olympian you want it to be the best of the best and what I saw was these guys train and dedicate themselves to be the best of the best," he added.
