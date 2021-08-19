Lockdown puppy lives in van with owner after eviction

A lockdown puppy called Nala ended up living in a van with her owner after being evicted from their home.

The one-year-old husky cross was taken into the care of the RSPCA in Chobham, Surrey after her owner asked for help.

"Nala's owner couldn't leave her dog at all through fear of her overheating in the van and realised it wasn't a suitable situation for the youngster so called us for help," the RSPCA said. "With the hot summer temperatures and her difficult personal circumstances, Nala's owner did the right thing signing her over for rehoming but we realise that it must have been incredibly difficult to say goodbye to the sweet dog," the charity added.

Credit: RSPCA

Nala has been microchipped and spayed and is now looking for her new home. Oriana Lovato from RSPCA Millbrook said: "Nala has settled in nicely and is a really lovely girl. She is super bouncy and just wants to play, play, play. She loves people and dogs. "Nala is very energetic and still acts like a big puppy! Her new owners will be able to commit to giving her lots of exercise as well as enrichment to keep her mind stimulated." Nala needs access to a large, private garden with secure fencing she could live with older children and will need owners who can be at home to begin with. Find out more from Nala's online profile or contact Millbrook on millbrook@rspca.org.uk or 0300 123 0740. To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.