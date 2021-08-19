Londoner trapped in Kabul with disabled father begs UK government for help

Play video

A Londoner trapped in Kabul has appealed to the British government to rescue him and his disabled father.

‘Mohammed’ told ITV News he was frightened and feared for his life because Taliban militia were patrolling the streets.

The south London graduate went to the Afghan capital last year to care for his father who has motor neurone disease.

The two men are in hiding, moving from house to house.

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul Credit: AP

"The situation here for us is very dangerous, at the moment my biggest worry is being caught and found by the Taliban," 'Mohammed' told ITV News London.

"They are out and about in the city looking for people to stop, harass and question. We are in hiding, moving around as much as we can to different relatives houses.

"I'm hoping to get from the government in the UK a way out because at the moment there is no way out from Afghanistan," he added.