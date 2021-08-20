Metropolitan Police outlines plans for managing Extinction Rebellion protests

The Metropolitan Police have announced their plans to police the Extinction Rebellion protests planned in the capital between 22 August to 5 September.

Officers will look to engage with organisers, hoping to minimise, where possible, any disruption to London’s communities. Other specialist policing teams will also be on standby who can respond to and manage protesters in a safe manner who have built, or locked themselves to, complicated structures.

Every police officer committed to a large demonstration is a police officer abstracted away from their local borough and community. Each painstaking hour spent dealing with a protester who has committed criminal damage, glued or locked onto a road or business, is time spent away from the people of London, in the parts of London who need us most, dealing with knife crime, domestic abuse, violence. DAC Matt Twist, Metropolitan Police

Extinction Rebellion has set its sights on London to begin the next phase of demonstrations and protests.

The environmental movement said "next phase of rebellion" would begin on Monday to highlight what the group called "the age of denialism".

Extinction Rebellion protests

"We'll be targeting the City of London because it's time people understand the real contributions of the UK to this crisis," said Tim Crosland from Extinction Rebellion.

"I think what we're seeing is more and more the age of denialism... The government propaganda is to tell us the government is leading the way, that the UK is a climate leader and it's everybody else who is the problem. It's just not true, it's propaganda," he added.

Extinction Rebellion protests in Oxford Circus in April 2019

In a statement on its website, Extinction Rebellion said it will "not be pre-liaising actions" with police for any of the London-based actions that will be part of its "Impossible Rebellion" this month "unless insisted upon by the action team".

The climate demonstration is due to last for two weeks from August 23 and is similar to previous protests in central London in September 2019.