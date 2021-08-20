Stephen Fry voices support for upcoming Extinction Rebellion protests
Video from YouTube / Extinction Rebellion
Stephen Fry has voiced support for the Extinction Rebellion protests which aim to occupy parts of central London from next week in the name of climate change.
In a video shared on social media by Extinction Rebellion UK, the actor and comedian praised the group for attempting to "make politicians really recalibrate, realign, revolutionise politics" through their "mucky" and "disruptive" demonstrations.
Extinction Rebellion activist Zoe Blackler told PA that this year's protest will involve "occupations, targeted action and marching" in London, and the group's main demand is that the Government stops all new investment in fossil fuels.
Mr Fry, 61, said: "I know Extinction Rebellion, XR, are mucky and they make a fuss, they're loud, they're disruptive, they sometimes throw paint and other such things and they block traffic.
Fry continued: "I know that you can point the finger of hypocrisy at everybody who owns an object and drives a car, but we're all going to have to re-think the way we live our lives and the way we dispose of all the things we buy and the way society works.
The Metropolitan Police force said it is engaging with Extinction Rebellion leaders on Friday, two days before the protests are due to begin in Trafalgar Square in central London.
They added that three similar demonstrations by the group in 2019 and 2020 cost more than £50 million to police in total, and that millions more will be spent in the response to this year's demonstration.