Extinction Rebellion protesters gather in London as climate demonstrations begin

Play video

Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion has begun two weeks of climate protests across London, starting in Trafalgar Square.

The group says thousands of people are expected to take part in their “Impossible Rebellion”, which plans to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis”.

A crowd gathered in central London on Monday morning making banners and playing drums.

Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus – similar to those carried out in 2019 – but more are due to take place in both north and south London.

The Metropolitan Police said a “significant” operation would be put in place to manage the protests over the busy bank holiday weekend, but acknowledged the activists’ “important cause”.

Members of Extinction Rebellion in Trafalgar Square, central London

In a statement, the group said: “Beginning on Monday August 23, Extinction Rebellion will take to the streets again, with plans to disrupt the City of London to target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis – the political economy.”

The group says disruption will continue until the Government agrees to stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately.

The movement has gained support from celebrities such as comedian and author Stephen Fry and actor Jerome Flynn.

In a video shared on Twitter, Fry praised the group for attempting to “make politicians really recalibrate, realign, revolutionise politics” through their “mucky” and “disruptive” demonstrations.

Flynn attended a protest on Sunday evening in which three activists scaled the entrance of the Guildhall building in central London.

Members of Extinction Rebellion

On the upcoming protests, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “We’ve got a significant operation in place lead by an experienced command team to effectively provide a proportionate response to what is going to be a protracted demonstration over two weeks.

“We understand why this is such an important cause, no one is oblivious to that, what we don’t want is for people who are protesting to impact on the rights of others.

“We don’t want serious disruption caused to London – the August bank holiday is one of the busiest of the year and we know this will mean officers are extracted from their local boroughs and brought into the centre of London to deal with this protest.”

Extinction Rebellion vowed to return to the streets earlier this month following a string of victories in court, which saw activists successfully appeal convictions for previous stunts.