A big police operation is underway in the West End after climate change protesters blocked a major road junction.Activists parked a white hire van in the middle of Cambridge Circus at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.Rush hour traffic was at a standstill in surrounding streets as police set up roadblocks.Charing Cross Road echoed to the sound of loud music as Extinction Rebellion protesters began dancing.Police officers surrounded the Luton van where a handful of protesters were sitting or lying on the road close to the tailgate.

Earlier police made several arrests after forcibly moving climate change activists from a protest in Whitehall.

Specialist officers with cutting equipment freed Extinction Rebellion protesters who locked themselves together with their arms in pipes.

A large crowd of activists blocked Whitehall in front of the Treasury on the second day of protests in London.

Police used loudspeakers to warn demonstrators to leave Whitehall by 1.30pm or face arrest for obstruction.