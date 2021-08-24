Police have made several arrests after forcibly moving climate change activists from a protest in Whitehall.

Specialist officers with cutting equipment freed Extinction Rebellion protesters who locked themselves together with their arms in pipes.

A large crowd of activists blocked Whitehall in front of the Treasury on the second day of protests in London.

Police used loudspeakers to warn demonstrators to leave Whitehall by 1.30pm or face arrest for obstruction.

Earlier on Tuesday a giant pink table put up in the middle of a central London street by Extinction Rebellion protesters was dismantled by police.

Segments of the four-metre structure were seen being carried off by people in hard hats and blue overalls.

Workers remove part of a large pink structure that had been used by environmental activists

Activists set up the large pink structure, which featured the words “come to the table”, on Monday and it contained built-in lock-ons where protesters could attach themselves to make their removal difficult for police. It also had sleeping quarters and a stereo system.

XR kicked off its Impossible Rebellion protests on Monday when demonstrators blocked roads in central London, including around Trafalgar Square, as they demanded the Government immediately end investment in fossil fuels that are driving climate change.

A demonstrator dressed as bee during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion on Whitehall

The Met said a “significant” operation would be in place for the protests over the bank holiday weekend but also acknowledged the activists’ “important cause”.

Additional reporting by PA