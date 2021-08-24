South Western Railway 'jobs at risk' as commuters work from home

There are fears hundreds of South Western Railway services and jobs are at risk as more people work from home.

The train operator says it is in talks about possible cuts to train routes after its own research found four out of ten rush hour journeys are no longer needed.

Proposed changes have caused frustration among commuters and MPs along its route, including Twickenham MP Munira Wilson who said there had ben "little publicity" on proposed timetable changes.

She said South Western Railway should extend the consultation period beyond the Summer when more people are away.

In its consultation document, the rail operator said: "Even though passengers are now returning to the railways, all the forecasts suggest they will not return to pre-Covid levels for the foreseeable future.

"While we have had to adapt our timetable to changing circumstances at short notice over the past 16 months, now is the time to start planning for a long-term timetable that will retain and build on the reliability improvements we’ve made, meet the forecast demand and provide value for the taxpayer while balancing other local and national priorities.

"SWR, Network Rail and the Department for Transport are therefore undertaking a strategic review of our timetable. We are proposing changes which, while resulting in a slight reduction in frequencies, will still deliver capacity at 93% of pre-Covid levels and improve significantly on the current timetable.

"This is well in excess of current demand and the forecasts set out in this document."