Police investigating a suspected arson attack on the South London home of a family famous on TikTok want to track down a car spotted on CCTV.

Detectives say the light blue Fiat Punto, which has a dent near the front wheel, could be in the Welling, Bexleyheath, Dartford or Greenwich areas. Officers believe the car's owner may be able help with their investigation.

More than three million people follow the antics of The Smithy Family who became so successful dad Nick gave up the day job to focus on his social media stardom.

In July the family managed to escape their home in Welling shortly after the property was badly damaged by fire.

"We are now focusing our investigation on the car pictured and wish to identify it as soon as possible - if you recognise it, please come forwards and speak to us," said Detective Sergeant Danny Banks.

"No piece of information is too small and could significantly help us in our investigation to establish who is responsible for this attack," he added.

Flames spread to the house after a car was torched on the driveway. CCTV footage showed two people dressed in black with their faces obscured setting fire to the vehicle.

"We ask that anyone with information relating to the car or the incident calls police on 101 or tweets @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/14July. It is vital we hear from you," said Detective Sergeant Danny Banks.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.