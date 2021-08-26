Colin Stagg: Man wrongly accused of Rachel Nickell murder 'doesn’t blame police'

Play video

Video courtesy of Good Morning Britain

An innocent man wrongly accused of the murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992 told ITV's Good Morning Britain he doesn't blame police.

Colin Stagg was identified through a Crimewatch appeal and subjected to an undercover 'honeytrap' police operation.

A Met Officer used the fake persona of 'Lizzie James' and started a relationship with Stagg to try to secure a confession.

The case was eventually thrown out after the judge condemned police tactics as "deceptive conduct of the grossest kind".

Colin Stagg leaves the Old Bailey in 1994 after being cleared of murder

"When I was inside prison, I thought that was going to be the end of my life, that it was going to go to jury who weren’t going to take any chances and I was going to be convicted," Stagg told Good Morning Britain.

"I was being picked on because I was a young, immature guy. We’re all awkward when we’re young at that age.

"I was just responding to what Lizzie James was telling me," he added.

Rachel Nickell was repeatedly stabbed and sexually assaulted while walking with her two-year-old son who was physically unharmed.

Rachel Nickell

Colin Stagg lived in nearby Roehampton and often walked his dog on Wimbledon Common.

"I don’t blame the police at all. They were doing their job. And they got wrapped up in the false statements people were making about me at the time. I couldn’t blame them really for being convinced it was me," he added.

In 2008 Robert Napper, who had a history of violent attacks on women, was identified in a police investigation and admitted carrying out the attack.

Robert Napper

A new Channel 4 drama, 'Deceit' has recalled the events of the murder and the police investigation.

"The way they portrayed me [in the Channel 4 drama] I was roughly like that, a bit awkward and shy," Stagg said.

"I don’t see myself as the victim. I never look backwards. Backwards is negative and forwards is positive and that’s how I live my life," he added.