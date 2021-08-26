Mental health plea for refugees who witnessed terror and trauma in Afghanistan

Play video

A refugee who hasn't seen his family since escaping Afghanistan a decade ago described how the Taliban took him to a terrorist training camp aged just 14.

Sajid said he saw bombs, guns and targets used for practice. When he told his horrified parents they used their life savings to put him on a plane to safety.

"Since I arrived [in the UK] I spoke to them twice, because I had no telephone or social media.

"I have no idea [if they're safe]," he told reporter Ria Chatterjee.

Sajid found mental health support through a charity called Freedom from Torture which provides specialist support to asylum seekers and refugees.

Clinical psychologist Doctor Katy Robjant said mental health support for refugees should be made more of a priority by authorities.

"It's not high enough, I would say it's critical. There are knock on effects on physical health, on integration, on social wellbeing," Dr Robjant said.

"It's the most important thing we really need to emphasise, there are not enough resources in this area at all at the moment," she added.

NHS England said refugees were entitled to access all NHS services in the government immigration guidelines.