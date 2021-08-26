A woman was forced to eat baby food while being held captive in a five hour ordeal which was filmed on Snapchat.

Phoebe Hing, 21, and Toni Thompson, 26, lured the 27-year-old victim to their flat in Harlesden, north west London before subjecting her to the horrific abuse.

The victim was made to lick yoghurt from the floor, swallow washing up liquid, her face was sprayed with mould and food was poured over her head and face.

Her hair was cut and her eyebrows were shaven off.

During the attack the victim was also punched, kicked and put in a cold shower whilst fully clothed.

She was then made to clean the flat.

The assaults were filmed and put on social media by Liam O’Neill, 22, who failed to stop the attack.

Liam O’Neill Credit: CPS

The victim was told to keep quiet about the attacks or face further violence but she told police a few days later.

Raj Clare, from the CPS, said: "The entire horrific episode was aimed at bullying and humiliating the victim.

"The prosecution case included phone evidence of videos posted on Snapchat that showed exactly what took place that evening.

"Thompson and Hing took pleasure in controlling and degrading the victim.

"O'Neil was present the whole time and filmed some of these assaults – not once did he try to intervene and stop the abuse.

"His role during this incident was significant."

Prosecutors said the victim "felt like an animal" and the experience left her traumatised.

Thompson, Hing and O'Neil were each jailed for two years and face an indefinite restraining order stopping them contacting the victim.