A new ITV drama explores the long and painful fight led by Stephen Lawrence's parents as they try to get justice for their son. Set 13 years after the murder of Stephen, the story follows efforts to get two of his killers convicted of murder.

Taking on the role of Stephen's mum Doreen Lawrence is Sharlene Whyte. She plays a younger Doreen during her fight to get the case reopened and on her way to becoming the powerful public figure she is today.

It felt like a huge responsibility that was not lost on me...It's your worst nightmare as a black person growing up: that you were going to be attacked by strangers for the colour of your skin. Sharlene Whyte, Actor

Three part drama 'Stephen' airs on Monday 30th August at 9pm on ITV