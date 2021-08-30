Tower Bridge blocked by Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot's partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

Extinction Rebellion protester is carried away from Tower Bridge

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "Officers were on scene almost immediately.

"We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

"Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption."

In a later tweet at about 4pm, the force said: "Tower Bridge and the junction north of the bridge, including Mansell Street, continue to be blocked by activists.

"We'll be warning those protesting that this obstruction of roads is unreasonable and they must disperse. If they do not move, they may be arrested."

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made on Sunday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Extinction Rebellion: Oxford Circus arrests after protesters glue themselves to pink structure

Police at Tower Bridge

Protesters were seen to be removed by the police prior to the blocking of the bridge with a large police presence on the scene of the occupation.

Extinction Rebellion's latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion is into its second week after it commenced on Monday August 23.