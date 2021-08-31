Play video

ITV News Reporter Ria Chatterjee speaks to Afghan children and refugees who have left their home country due to the escalating war and conflict

A young Afghan, who has fled from violence in his home country, has told ITV News how he has been "living with nightmares".

Speaking anonymously since escaping a Taliban training camp, he told ITV News Reporter Ria Chatterjee he has had a lot on his mind.

He said: "I've been living with these nightmares for years and years. I don't think it's going to go away."

"I can't comprehend it actually," he added.

Many refugees have visited the trauma charity - Baobab Centre for Young Survivors in Exile - which aims to help those who are traumatised and seeking refuge.

Some of the artwork and drawings produced by refugees at the trauma charity. Credit: ITV News

The charity has warned the new immigration bill avoids mental health consequences of war.

The spike in psychological suffering has seen young Afghan people who used to come here, but haven't for years, calling up for support.

Clinical Director Sheila Melzak said there are flaws in the bill as it stands.

"The consequences of violence that young people experience in their home country is really fudged over."

The Home Office has said they stand by their moral and legal obligations to help innocent people fleeing cruelty but added that the system must be fair.

Sheila tells ITV News children who have fled from violence feel overwhelmed. Credit: ITV News

In a statement, a government spokesperson said: "The government is doing everything necessary to protect the rights of asylum seekers and refugees and ensure their safety and wellbeing.

"The Nationality and Borders Bill will overhaul the broken asylum system in the UK to make it firm and fair and we will seek to stop abuse of the system while ensuring it is compassionate towards those who need our help, welcoming people through safe and legal routes.

"Local authorities are responsible for all looked-after children in their area, including unaccompanied children arriving from overseas, and they must consider the linguistic and cultural needs of each child when making decisions about placements, as well as what support from local mental health services is required."