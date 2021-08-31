Channel 4's Naked Attraction advertising on the sides of some London buses will be removed, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

It comes as Channel 4, TfL and Global, received criticism on Twitter over their new "creepy" and "tone deaf" bus campaign - which included a suggestion the person in the top front seat "loves being naked".

The adverts appear on London double decker buses as part of a nationwide campaign and are completely black apart from three arrows pointing up to those sitting in top floor seats.

On the advert, an arrow points up towards a seat on the top deck of the bus with the phrase the passenger "Loves Naked Attraction", another arrow with "Hates Naked Attraction" while the final claims the person sitting above "Loves being naked".

Columnist Tracy King shared a photo of the ad on social media, tweeting: "You can’t just label non-consenting passengers like that. Does Channel 4 not know how many sexual assaults take place on buses?"

Ms King added: "In general you have to be very careful with adverts that include the public without their consent, and that goes double for public transport. Passengers shouldn’t have to navigate 'am I the butt of a joke on my way to work today'."

She continued: "The bar shouldn't be this low but can ad agencies perhaps start with 'does this concept afford the bus user basic dignity, privacy and autonomy?'".

Users on social media reacted to the tweet, with one saying: "As someone who was groped on the London underground I find this add really inexcusable come on @TfL and @Channel4 was there even a woman in the room when you came up with this and signed it off."

However, another added: "I think it's quite an amusing advert and I don't know why everyone is thinking too much into it."

A TfL spokesperson said: "We work tirelessly to ensure public transport is a safe environment for everyone, and any report of sexual assault or inappropriate behaviour is investigated and treated extremely seriously.

"We have reviewed the ad campaign and decided that it should not continue to run on our bus network. It will be removed as soon as practicable."

Naked Attraction is a dating show on Channel 4, where naked participants are viewed by a clothed potential date. The participants' bodies and faces are gradually revealed through successive rounds, from the feet up. The clothed person then selects a date and later removes all their clothes too.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "This ad is based on a Channel 4 entertainment programme. It was not our intention to cause offence and we apologise if it has done so."

ITV News has contacted Global for a comment.