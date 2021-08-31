Reports of assaults and weapons seen in Basildon during Bank Holiday weekend

There have been numerous reports of assaults and sightings of people with weapons in Basildon, Essex across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police officers were given additional stop and search powers as a result of the influx of reported incidents in the Billericay area on Monday evening.

From 9.30pm, they were granted extra powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which was in effect until 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Essex Police said the section 60 order was prompted by the reports in the Billericay area, some six miles north-west of Basildon.

Police could use extra powers in the surrounding areas near the train station, Lake Meadows Park and Mill Meadows. Credit: Essex Police/Twitter

The extra powers were given after Essex police were alerted to four separate incidents on Monday evening involving assaults and reports of weapons being seen in the town.

The area - where police could use their extra powers from the Section 60 order - includes roads surrounding the train station, Lake Meadows Park and Mill Meadows.

Section 60 allows officers to stop and search an individual without reasonable grounds to carry out the act.