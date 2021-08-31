Play video

Police realise Extinction Rebellion protesters had bike locks attached to the prams outside Number 10

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked London Bridge and the entrance to Downing Street with white prams protesting "climate change is killing children".

Protesters are also lying on the ground and gluing themselves to a green bus on the approach to London Bridge as it remains blocked off.

It comes as more than 300 arrests have been made during the first week of Extinction Rebellion’s fifth wave of mass protests in London on environmental issues.

The Metropolitan Police said there had been a total of 367 arrests in the capital since the environmentalist group began its latest round of action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion, on August 23.

The group is demanding the Government stops investment in fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion protesters continue to block off London Bridge with a green bus

As part of the protests during the past week, activists have blocked a road in central London with a large pink table containing built-in lock-ons, spray painted the floor outside the HM Revenue & Customs headquarters and daubed the famous Guildhall in the City of London in red paint.

The Metropolitan Police Service has confirmed 11 people were arrested on Monday as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests, which included blocking Tower Bridge in London.

The arrests follow the 34 people who were held over protests yesterday as part of the climate activist group’s "Impossible Rebellion", which began just over a week ago.

Extinction Rebellion protesters are blocking the entrance to London Bridge. Credit: ITV News/Sam Holder

The fifth wave of mass disruption by the group is expected to last for the entirety of this week and is geared towards demanding the UK Government divests from fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, created a blockade at the UK’s largest milk factory on Tuesday, locking themselves on to bamboo structures and concrete barricades.

They are calling on dairy company Arla to transition to plant-based production by 2025 and claim they will not leave the firm’s site in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, until it agrees to do so.