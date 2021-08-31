Ryanair has announced it will operate 14 new routes from London airports this winter.

The Dublin-based carrier announced it will launch flights from Stansted to destinations such as Helsinki in Finland, Stockholm in Sweden and Zagreb in Croatia.

Among the locations which will be served from Luton are Gran Canaria, Naples in Italy, and Grenoble in France. And a new link to Spain’s Malaga will open at Gatwick.

Ryanair said the announcement will create more than 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at its London airports.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said: "Ryanair is committed to rebuilding London’s tourism industry, jobs and connectivity as we grow across Europe and recover air travel to pre-Covid levels."

Ryanair will soon have flights from Luton to Gran Canaria. Credit: AP

He added: "As vaccinations and consumer confidence returns, Ryanair again calls on the UK Government to scrap PCR tests for fully vaccinated arrivals."

Mr O’Leary said air fares will be "much lower" than before the Covid-19 pandemic while demand recovers.

He told reporters at a press conference in central London: "There has never been a better time to go away on winter breaks, (visit) Christmas markets, city breaks, than there will be this winter because there’s going to be lots of capacity at very cheap prices."

Mr O’Leary said the airline has seen a "very dramatic recovery in traffic" over the summer.

It expects annual passenger numbers to reach "close to 100 million" this year compared with 149 million before the virus crisis, and exceed pre-pandemic levels next summer.