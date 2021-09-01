A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his late teens was shot dead in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called just before 1.30am on Wednesday after gunshots were heard near Capworth Street, Leyton.

They found a man with gunshot wounds in nearby Beaumont Road, and despite being given first aid and treated by paramedics he was pronounced dead just before 2.30am.

Officers are in the process of telling his family.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was linked to a fight in Leyton High Road earlier in the day during which a man was hit on the head with a hammer.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 436/01Sep. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.