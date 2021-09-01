Play video

ITV Weather Presenter Sally Williams joins 'Skipping Sikh' Rajinder Harzall while he trains for the marathon

The famous 'Skipping Sikh', who lives in Hayes, has said he plans to incorporate some skipping during the 26-mile-long London Marathon this October.

Rajinder Harzall, who raised more than £14,000 for the NHS by sharing his skipping videos on social media - including at home, outside, at the park to help people get active during the pandemic.

He showed ITV News his training as he gears up for the big run - which is on his 75th birthday.

He said: "I will try my best to stop somewhere, some places and do some skipping as well... I'm very grateful to all the people who will be supporting."

Mr Harzall, who lives in west London, moved to England from Punjab in the 1970s and became a Heathrow Airport driver.

He said his father, who was a soldier, taught him to skip at the age of five, and his daughter, Minreet Kaur encouraged him to share his skipping videos on Twitter.