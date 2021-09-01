A 49-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering two people - his girlfriend and an associate - within hours of each other in Westminster.

Lee Peacock is accused of fatally slashing his partner Sharon Pickles and a second alleged victim, Clinton Ashmore, at separate central London addresses, last month.

Peacock is later said to have self-harmed after being tracked by police to a houseboat on Grand Union Canal, and was taken to hospital.

He entered no pleas to two counts of murder during a 15-minute hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, appeared via videolink from HMP Thameside and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were fatally stabbed just hours apart at separate addresses in Westminster. Credit: Met Police

He was further remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on November 12.

The charges came after officers went to a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Police found Ms Pickles, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later, at 2.15am on August 20, officers were called by London Ambulance Service to a second property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away, where they found Mr Ashmore, 59, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.