Man extradited from Italy to face UK court over Essex migrants death

A man has been extradited from Italy to face a UK court in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated lorry trailer.

Dragos Stefan Damian, 27, was extradited from Italy on Thursday after he was arrested on June 10 just outside Milan, Essex Police said.

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

The bodies of the 39 Vietnamese nationals were discovered at an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, shortly after the trailer arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium in the early hours of October 23 2019.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.