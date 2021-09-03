Northern Line extension to open in two weeks

The Northern Line extension will open on Monday 20 September, Transport for London has confirmed.

Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station will become part of the first extension to the tube system this century.

The project, which has cost £1.2bn, will make travelling from the new cultural and residential area to the West End a 15-minute journey.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “After an incredible effort from the huge number of people who worked on this project, it’s fantastic that we are now on the final countdown to the Northern Line Extension opening later this month.

“The two new stations at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station are the first new stations on the Northern line for 80 years.

“They will hugely improve connectivity [with] the rest of London, and play a major part in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic by supporting thousands of new jobs, homes and businesses.”

The Circus West Village at Battersea riverside is already home to 1,500 people, in addition to shops and restaurants.Furthermore, Battersea Power Station will open in 2022. The building will host over 100 shops, restaurants and cafes.

New offices and Apple's London Campus will also be part of the former Grade II listed building.

Simon Murphy, chief executive of Battersea Power Station Development Company, said: “The Northern Line Extension is a game-changer for this area of London and an extremely significant milestone in the regeneration of Battersea Power Station.”